Liam Rosenior expands on double injury knock at Hull City

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has given an update on Dimi Pelkas and Greg Docherty, with both suffering leg issues during the draw with Watford at the weekend.

Sky Bet Championship football returned at the weekend for much of the division – with Sunderland and Millwall resuming their campaigns a little earlier on in the month – and both the Hornets and the Tigers got off of the mark for the second part of the year with a draw.

Hull will be pleased enough with that, given the attacking talent that Watford have in their ranks, though they did pick up a couple of injury issues.

Indeed, Pelkas got a blow to his knee whilst Docherty picked up a dead leg, as Rosenior explained via the Hull City website:

“[Pelkas]’s hurt his knee, which is a real shame for him.

“I know Hamza Choudhury has done the same and I hope both players get back as quickly as possible.

“For Dimi, he’s an important part of our team and I really hope he gets back sooner rather than later.”

He also added it was a dead leg for Docherty.

The Verdict

An important few months lie ahead for Hull as they look to climb the table and as Rosenior looks to really put his stamp on things on Humberside.

It’s a shame for Pelkas but hopefully he won’t be out for too long with this issue, as we embark on a packed festive schedule following the break for the World Cup.