Liam Rosenior discusses impact of Derby County duo in positive recent run

Derby County’s assistant manager Liam Rosenior has heaped praise on Krystian Bielik and Colin Kazim-Richards for the way they have performed in recent weeks.

The Rams have had a tough season so far, however there have been signs of improvement as the side are now unbeaten in four since Wayne Rooney stepped back from playing to lead the team, with Rosenior as his number two.

Whilst it has been a real team effort, there’s no denying Bielik has played a key part having returned from a serious knee injury. Meanwhile, Kazim-Richards has also impressed up top.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Rosenior was delighted with how the pair have done.

“His (Bielik) performances are no surprises. After his injury, we needed patience. Now he’s come back into the team in top shape with great performances.

“Colin has been outstanding. He’s been showing his character, which we love. He’s showing a real fight on the pitch. He’s been a crucial part of our upturn in form, and he needs to continue that.”

Both are sure to be in the XI as Derby take on Stoke tomorrow.

The verdict

There were a few eyebrows raised when Derby signed Kazim-Richards but he has emerged as a real leader for the Rams in recent weeks, and has a big role to play this season.

As for Bielik, everyone knows how good he can be, so it was just about getting him back out on the pitch after that serious knee injury.

The pair will want to continue their fine form tomorrow as they look to help Derby to a much-needed three points.

