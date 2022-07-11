Liam Rosenior delivers encouraging Derby County transfer update

Liam Rosenior has revealed that Derby County are ‘close’ to making a few more signings as they strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

The off-field issues that the Rams have had over the years have been well-documented, so there was major relief for all connected to the club when David Clowes completed his takeover earlier this month.

Since then the priority has been to improve what was a threadbare squad, with the East Midlands outfit making some astute signings.

And, speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rosenior revealed that further additions are likely.

“We are close on a really couple of targets we have been working on, but I won’t give anything away. I am delighted with the business we have done and the phone is going to be busy for the next couple of weeks.

“Every single player we have signed has been within our cap. We’ve got a tight wage budget, a tight structure and I am not disappointed with that. Every football club should be run that way so why these players have signed is not financial.”

Derby begin their League One campaign against Oxford at Pride Park later this month.

The verdict

This is an exciting time to be a Derby fan even though they’re in the third tier, with the club now saved and there is an optimism about what the future holds.

Clearly, a lot of new recruits needed to come in and the early signs are positive with the quality and experience that has come through the door.

Now, it’s about adding to that and Rosenior’s comments suggest that there will be movement on that and it will be interesting to see who joins.

