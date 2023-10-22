Highlights Liam Rosenior criticizes Hull City players for making the same mistakes, conceding an opening goal and losing in stoppage time.

Hull's recent loss to Southampton was their fourth consecutive game conceding the first goal, which is a concerning trend.

Rosenior stresses the need for Hull to tighten up their defense and convert their chances in order to avoid throwing away points and compete for promotion.

Liam Rosenior has criticised his Hull City players for repeating the same mistakes in their 2-1 loss to Southampton.

The Tigers conceded a 95th minute striker courtesy of Ryan Fraser to lose the game in stoppage time.

Hull initially went behind in the 20th minute as Will Smallbone gave Russell Martin’s side a 1-0 lead, before Liam Delap quickly responded with an equaliser five minutes later.

The two teams looked like they were set to play out an even scoreline before Fraser popped up with a late winner, the second time this season Hull have thrown away a result in stoppage time.

This was the club’s first home loss in 10 games, the last of which came in March, putting an end to an impressive run at the MKM Stadium.

What has Liam Rosenior said about Hull City’s 2-1 loss to Southampton?

Rosenior was critical of the conceding of the opening goal in the game, this was the fourth time in a row this has happened to Hull.

He claimed that he feels like a broken record due to his continued need to stress the importance of keeping it tight at the back.

"The manner of conceding a goal in the last minute is probably the most horrible way to lose a game of football,” said Rosenior, via The Yorkshire Post.

"That's something we need to eradicate. It's the [fourth] time in a row we have conceded the first goal and we are now at a stage that for all of our good play, we need to take the chances we create - we don't take the shot and the final pass. But you have got to keep the back door shut at all times.

"That was something I was proud of us as a group [of doing] last season and it is something we really need to focus on now because we are throwing away points from performance where we shouldn't be throwing points away.

"It is so frustrating as I feel like a broken record at times. Plymouth at home, Bristol City at home, Millwall in the last game we played; we are almost shooting ourselves in the foot with the goals we are giving away.

"We play some excellent football and dominate games. We played an excellent team today, and we dominated and should have had so many more shots on goal from the chances we created. We have to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Hull dropped to 12th in the Championship table as a result of this late 2-1 defeat.

Hull are aiming to push for a top six finish this year, but conceding goals late in games like that will prove costly.

Rosenior is right to be frustrated with their current form, constantly going 1-0 down in games is going to put them on the backfoot.

The team has failed to win any of their last four as a result, only salvaging one point from their game with Millwall.

Hull need to turn around their form quickly if they are to prove they can compete for promotion this season.