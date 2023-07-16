Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed the club are weighing up a contract offer to free agent George Cox, as he looks for more competition at left-back.

Who is George Cox?

The 25-year-old is not someone who will be known to fans in English football, as whilst he came through the ranks at Brighton, his game time in this country is limited to a five-game spell on loan at Northampton.

Cox had a more successful loan with Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands, and that resulted in a permanent switch, with the player making over 100 appearances in the Dutch top-flight over the past few years.

Even though Fortuna Sittard wanted to keep Cox, he made the decision to leave on a free as his contract expired, as he seeks a move back to England.

And, Cox has linked up with Hull, as he played an hour in their pre-season win over Grimsby on Saturday.

Whilst it’s by no means certain he will sign for the Tigers, Rosenior explained the situation with Cox to Hull Live, as he revealed he had coached the player earlier in his career.

“He's been at Fortuna Sittard for the last three years, playing in a top league in Holland. He turned down a deal because he wants to be back in England, and he's got Championship interest. Coxy is somebody I worked with as a young player at Brighton, you could see his technical attributes today, and we'll take a good look at him over the week and decide if it's something we can pursue moving forward.

“I don't like saying trialist because he's not a trialist. He's an outstanding player, and I wouldn't bring in a trialist if I didn't know of them or know of their quality he showed in moments today real quality, considering he trained for one day (on Friday) and played the game.

"He's a good footballer, so for me, it's something we need to assess and see if he's right for our squad moving forward. I want competition for Ruben, Brandon is in our squad as well - I want competition in every position, and it's a decision we'll make moving forward.”

Will Hull sign George Cox?

As you can see from Rosenior’s comments, Cox is a player he rates very highly, and the fact he has coached him as a youngster means that they already have a relationship, which surely gives Hull the edge over any competitors.

It’s interesting that the boss also confirms this doesn’t impact the Ruben Vinagre deal, and if Hull do finalise both transfers they will have very healthy competition at left-back. Crucially, they are both good, attacking players from that position that suits the style that Rosenior wants.

Obviously, as a free agent, Cox can assess all his options before committing, but the fact he played for Hull shows he is keen, and it would be a good chance for him as he looks to prove himself in England after a good few years with Fortuna Sittard.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, with Cox set to feature for Hull against Barnsley in a friendly on Tuesday.