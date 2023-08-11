Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday face each other on Saturday after disappointing results in their opening fixtures of the new season.

The Tigers lost to Norwich City in controversial fashion, with Adam Idah’s 96th minute winner sealing all three points for David Wagner’s side.

Liam Rosenior’s side will be aiming to turn their fortunes around after suffering a midweek loss as well.

Elimination from this season’s edition of the EFL Cup came at the hands of Doncaster Rovers, falling to a 2-1 defeat at the MKM Stadium to the League Two side.

Meanwhile, the Owls progressed in the cup courtesy of a penalty shootout win over Stockport County.

But Xisco Munoz’s team also sits with zero points on the league table after losing 2-1 to Southampton at Hillsborough in their opening league game.

Who will come out on top in Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Hull City?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that Rosenior is now already under pressure to get results at Hull following their disappointing start to the campaign.

The former midfielder has predicted the Tigers to win a close game, highlighting the team’s previous good record at home against Wednesday.

“Both teams suffered opening day defeats, Hull away to Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday at home to Southampton,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Liam Rosenior already under pressure early in the season from the Hull supporters.

“Not necessarily his fault, very little business done in the transfer market in the summer, but a loss to Norwich in the league followed by a defeat to Doncaster Rovers in the cup has not done anything to ease the faithful.

“I think this game, as early on as it is in the season, is an important one for both teams.

“Hull have not been beaten at home in their last six league games and have beaten the Owls in their last two meetings at the MKM Stadium.

“I think this could be a draw with any team nicking it.

“I would fancy Hull by the one goal.”

Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their first win since making their return to the Championship.

Munoz will also be aiming to get a first competitive win for the Owls, having been unable to beat Stockport over 90 minutes.

Hull’s home record last season was mixed, so this will be an area that Rosenior looks to improve.

The team were unlucky not to salvage something from the Norwich clash, so will be hoping to get some points from Saturday’s visit from Sheffield Wednesday.

Is Liam Rosenior already under pressure at Hull City?

A defeat here certainly wouldn’t help Rosenior’s pressure, but it is surely too early in the season to be thinking about any possible managerial changes.

The 39-year-old must also have some credit in the bank for how he turned things around at the MKM Stadium last season, steering the team well clear of the relegation battle.

Wednesday will be tough opponents, who showed against Southampton that they can compete at this level even if they didn’t get the right result.

This is likely to be a close game, so predicting there to just be one goal in it seems very possible.