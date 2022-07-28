Liam Rosenior aiming to use Brian Clough philosophy to succeed at Derby County

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has admitted that he is looking to use Brian Clough’s philosophy to succeed at Pride Park.

During his time in charge of the Rams, Clough led the club to the top-flight title in 1972.

Rosenior is set to be handed a chance to prove himself in management following Wayne Rooney’s departure earlier this summer.

Since leaving Derby, Rooney has been appointed as DC United’s new manager.

Derby have opted to make some considerable alterations to their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as parting ways with individuals who represented them in the Championship last season, the Rams have made 11 signings in the current transfer window.

Derby will be hoping to make a positive start to life in League One on Saturday when they face Oxford United.

Aiming to secure an immediate return to the second-tier, the Rams could boost their hopes of promotion by picking up victories on a regular basis during the opening stages of the season.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Rosenior has revealed that he is keen to further the development of the club’s players.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for Derby’s meeting with Oxford (as cited by the club’s official Twitter account), Rosenior said: “Even when you’re not working, you’re thinking about football 24/7.

“That’s what management is and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Among many others, I read Brian Clough’s autobiography when I was younger.

“The common theme throughout was making players better.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Clough experienced a great deal of success as a manager, it is hardly a surprise that Rosenior is keen to lean on his philosophy.

In order to bolster his chances of being appointed on a permanent basis, Rosenior will need to guide Derby to some victories in the coming weeks.

Whereas it may take some time for the club’s players to develop an understanding, there is no reason why the Rams cannot eventually go on to produce some eye-catching displays at this level.

By securing all three points this weekend, the Rams could use the confidence gained from this triumph to move forward as a team following what has been a turbulent period in their history.