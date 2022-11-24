Liam Rosenior addresses Ozan Tufan’s situation at Hull City amid increasing transfer interest

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has moved to quash the rumours linking Ozan Tufan with a move away after he was linked with several teams from abroad.

Hull midfielder Ozan Tufan has been linked with a potential exit in the January transfer window having only made the move to East Yorkshire over the summer from Fenerbahce.

Serie A side Salernitana have reportedly set their sites on Tufan with their sporting director Morgan de Sanctis keeping a close eye on the Turkish international.

Tufan only arrived in the summer and signed a three-year deal although this was before Rosenior was appointed. Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside about the potential transfer, the former Derby boss revealed he hadn’t heard of any interest in his midfielder.

“I’ve heard nothing in terms of anything official. I know he’s an outstanding player, he’s had an unbelievable career and what I’ve been really happy with so far is his engagement with the process and his enthusiasm with working with me.”

Rosenior however didn’t rule out any potential move happening in the future: “You just never know what is going to happen in football. He’s a fantastic player who I like working with and hopefully that can continue for as long as possible.”

Tufan has made 18 appearances so far this season in a Hull side that has struggled for form and consistency. It was expected that Hull would kick on after the investment into the team, although that is yet to happen.

It could still be the case under Rosenior who will be running the rule over his players over the World Cup break, assessing them in closer detail as he looks to out his stamp on this side.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting dilemma to have for Hull. Tufan wasn’t signed by Rosenior and could yet be deemed surplus to requirements if he doesn’t fit into his style of play.

Given the technical ability, and the possession style Rosenior wants to adopt, that is unlikely to be the case. However, Tufan was signed for a decent fee, around €3m according to reports which is a hefty sum of money for a player who has only managed three goals and zero assists this season.

Rosenior will no doubt be looking for more, and if Tufan cannot deliver, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on.