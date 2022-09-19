Liam Rosenior addresses 19-year-old’s current situation at Derby County

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that he was unwilling to take a risk on Lewis Dobbin during last Saturday’s showdown with Wycombe Wanderers.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Rams on loan from Everton in the summer transfer window, was left out of the club’s match-day squad for this aforementioned clash after picking up a minor groin strain.

In the absence of Dobbin, Derby managed to secure a much-needed victory in League One.

Wycombe took the lead at Pride Park in the 15th minute of the game thanks to a strike from Anis Mehmeti.

Following the break, Conor Hourihane netted an equaliser for the Rams and went on to score the winning goal in the closing stages of the fixture.

As a result of this triumph, Derby moved up to seventh in the League One standings.

Due to international call-ups, the Rams are not set to make their return to action until October 1st.

Ahead of Derby’s upcoming showdown with Cambridge United, Rosenior has addressed Dobbin’s current situation.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about the winger, Rosenior said: “I maybe could have played him [against Wycombe] and he was in my thoughts to start the game.

“I am not going to risk him because he’s an outstanding young player.

“I didn’t want to play him for one game and then risk losing him for three months.

“It would not be fair on him.”

The Verdict

Rosenior’s stance on Dobbin is understandable as the winger could have suffered a major setback against Wycombe if he was selected to feature in this fixture.

The winger will now be aiming to return to full fitness ahead of the Rams’ meeting with Cambridge.

Having been utilised as a substitute in four of the seven league games that he has featured in for Derby this season, it will be interesting to see whether Dobbin is able to claim a regular starting role in the coming months.

Although Dobbin has yet to score a goal for the Rams, he has managed to show some creativity by providing two assists for his team-mates.