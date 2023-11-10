Highlights Acun Ilıcalı's ambitious expectations for Hull City have been backed up by his financial support and strategic decision-making.

Liam Rosenior's appointment as head coach has brought stability and success to the club, with improvements in playing style and squad performance.

The potential for a new deal for Rosenior highlights Ilıcalı's commitment to the club's progress and reinforces the belief that Hull City is on the right track.

There was a lot of excitement at Hull City when Acun Ilıcalı bought the club, and that optimism has proven to be justified with the progress made.

The Turkish businessman arrived with big expectations, and he wasn’t shy in outlining what he wants from the team in the years to come.

And, to his credit, he backed that up with his finances. New boss Shota Arveladze was given funds to improve the squad, and the wage bill went up significantly following the influx of new additions, many of whom arrived from Turkey.

Yet, it became apparent very quickly that Arveladze wasn’t the man to deliver the success Ilıcalı craves, so the decision was made to part ways with the former Rangers striker.

After that, Ilıcalı decided to go down a different route, and it’s another move that he deserves plenty of praise for.

Unlike many money-men, Ilıcalı wasn’t obsessed with a big-name appointment.

Instead, he turned to Liam Rosenior, someone who had been replaced by League One Derby County a matter of months before.

It was a risky move, and it was certainly not the glamorous appointment that you would associate with an owner who had been very much in the public eye.

But, just over a year into Rosenior’s reign, it’s fair to say it’s a call that has worked out very well.

The former player has introduced a clear style of play, and he has improved many of the group that struggled under Arveladze.

Furthermore, the transfer policy has changed, with a focus on young, dynamic players who have experience in English football. The likes of Liam Delap, Scott Twine, and, especially, Jaden Philogene, look like astute additions, and they fit the profile of what Rosenior wants.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

With Rosenior very much a modern coach, it feels like Hull are progressing nicely, and they will expect to be in the mix for a top six finish this season.

Yet, even if they fall short in the current campaign, everyone can recognise that the Tigers are a club on the rise.

Therefore, talk of a new deal for Rosenior is very much merited, and it will be another example of Ilıcalı showing his support.

There has been some talk that the head coach could be on the radar of other clubs, and, naturally, it will worry some Hull fans. But, the reality is that it proves they are doing so much right, with rivals taking note.

A new deal will not guarantee anything in terms of Rosenior’s future, but it will be proof that the boss wants to stay with the Tigers, and is on board with the direction they’re heading.

After a hectic and turbulent start to life under Ilıcalı, you didn’t really know what was around the corner for Hull.

However, they now appear to be a stable club who are moving forward, and whilst Rosenior is the figurehead for the football side, Ilıcalı deserves recognition for supporting this project.

A new deal for Rosenior would be well deserved, and it will reinforce the belief that Hull are on the right track.