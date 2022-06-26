Liam Roberts speaks out on 2022/23 prospects at Middlesbrough

Liam Roberts was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in League Two last season with Northampton Town.

The 27-year-old was a huge part of Jon Brady’s men coming agonisingly close to sealing automatic promotion and earned the two-division jump to Middlesbrough.

Roberts has never played above League One level before and will likely have to battle it out for the number one berth in pre-season, but is confident that he can make his mark.

The Walsall academy graduate expressed his emotions at sealing the move to Boro when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “It’s a massive club with a massive reputation and I’m so happy to be on board.

“It was mental first coming in.

“The facilities here are absolutely out of this world.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity.

“For me, this is about proving myself and establishing myself at this level.

“We have high ambitions as a club, and that means that every player is going to have to fight to earn their place in the team.”

Goalkeeper was a real problem area for Boro last season, and it was arguably the main reason why they were unable to finish in the top six.

The margins are so fine in the Championship that an in-form glovesman can make an enormous difference, and Roberts will be hoping to fill that void.

The Verdict

The Cobblers were one of the best defensive units in League Two last term, and Boro have the personnel to become watertight under Chris Wilder heading into 2022/23.

The back three of Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair is amongst the best in the second tier and they should provide a strong platform for a new goalkeeper to settle in quickly.

With the newly relegated clubs not expected to be as intimidating in the Championship next season, there is an opportunity for sides like Boro to throw their names into the automatic promotion mix from the off, and that will be something that Wilder is aware of in preparation.