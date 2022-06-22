Liam Roberts shares message after sealing permanent switch to Middlesbrough

Liam Roberts has admitted on Twitter that he is looking forward to getting started at Middlesbrough after sealing a move to the club yesterday.

As confirmed by Boro’s official website, Roberts has joined the Championship outfit on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal which will keep him at the Riverside Stadium until 2024.

Roberts will be keen to establish himself as a key player for Boro after producing a host of impressive performances for Northampton Town last season.

The shot-stopper helped the Cobblers seal a fourth-place finish in the League Two standings by claiming 21 clean-sheets in the regular campaign.

Having recently opted to sanction loan moves for Joe Lumley and Zach Hemming, Boro may need to back up their swoop for Roberts by signing another keeper as Luke Daniels is believed to be surplus to requirements.

With Middlesbrough aiming to challenge for a top-six finish next season, they will be hoping that Roberts will be able to immediately adjust to life in the Championship.

After Boro announced his arrival, Roberts opted to share his reaction to this move on Twitter.

The 27-year-old posted: “Incredible day for me and my family, thank you for the opportunity and the warm welcome.

“Looking forward to getting going now.”

The Verdict

This may turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Boro as Roberts is currently playing the best football of his career and thus will be confident in his ability to make a positive impression at the Riverside Stadium.

As well as averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.78 in the second-tier, the keeper was recently named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year.

Roberts was also voted as Northampton’s Player of the Season by the club’s supporters as a result of his eye-catching displays.

Whereas it could take the keeper a few games to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has not played at this level before, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to thrive under the guidance of Boro manager Chris Wilder.