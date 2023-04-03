Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer says he would like to extend his contract and finish his career at the club.

Palmer joined the club aged seven and has spent his entire career to date at Hillsborough, graduating from the academy to become one of the club's top all-time appearance makers.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Owls' promotion push this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign.

He has contributed to the third tier's joint-best defence along with Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers having conceded just 31 goals, while Wednesday have also kept 21 clean sheets which is the most in the division.

Palmer's versatility has proven incredibly useful, featuring at both right wing back and centre half this season for the league leaders and he has also captained the team on a number of occasions in Barry Bannan's absence.

But with his contract in S6 set to expire in the summer, speculation has gathered pace about his future.

What did Liam Palmer say about his future at Sheffield Wednesday?

Palmer has made no secret of his desire to remain at his boyhood club and says he would like to stay for as long as he is wanted.

"It goes without saying that I want to stay here and keep doing well for the club as long as is physically possible and for as long as the manager wants me here," Palmer told Yorkshire Live.

"It's been my whole life. And whenever the time does come to call it a day this is the place, ideally, I'd want to do it. I'm hoping it's still a long way off yet."

He remained tight-lipped on whether discussions over a new deal had started and insists that his full focus is on securing promotion this season.

"All the focus is on the games and I think playing a good number of games always stands you in good stead when negotiations come to the table," Palmer said. "I'll just keep working and hopefully conversations (around contracts) are a lot easier when things are going well."

Should Sheffield Wednesday offer Palmer a new deal?

Undoubtedly Wednesday should look to tie Palmer down to an extension as soon as possible.

He has proven himself to be one of the most consistent and reliable performers in the Owls squad and his ability to stay fit and play a number of position has been crucial in a defence which has been plagued by injuries at times this campaign.

Palmer has also developed his game this season, scoring a career best five goals and establishing himself as first choice ahead of Jack Hunt in the right wing back role.

He has shown previously that he is more than capable of performing in the Championship so whichever division Wednesday are in next season, keeping Palmer must be a priority.