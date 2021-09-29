Liam Palmer sends three-word message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after victory at Wigan Athletic

Sheffield Wednesday earned a much needed three points at the DW Stadium on Tuesday evening and knocked Wigan Athletic off of top spot in the process.

Darren Moore’s side’s progress has stalled a little since the last international break but Tuesday evening’s win has taken them to within a win of the play-off places. Owls stalwart Liam Palmer took to Instagram to express his relief and happiness of getting back on the right track.

Palmer wrote: “More like it.”

With the photo displaying a huge fist pump.

Palmer took the armband after Sam Hutchinson was substituted on Tuesday evening and the 30-year-old is a crucial leader on the pitch as Wednesday look for an immediate return to the Championship.

The versatile full back has been a shining light in a tricky few years at Hillsborough playing in every position apart from up front and in goal, accumulating 310 appearances with seemingly many more to come.

Wigan Athletic have been in excellent form so far this season and are really thriving under Leam Richardson, therefore Tuesday’s scalp will send a statement of intent to the rest of the division.

Wednesday are one of the biggest clubs in the division and with the Hillsborough faithful behind them will be very difficult to stop if they can build on their performance at the DW Stadium.

The Verdict

Consistency of selection is very important in building a promotion push, it helps relationships grow on the pitch and provides an accountability within the squad. In a variety of positions, Palmer is one of the first names on the Wednesday team sheet and will be pushing for a contract extension beyond the end of the season.

The Owls face the tough test of 2020/21 play-off semi finalists Oxford United on Saturday in search of their first home league win since the middle of August.

It was more like it from a Wednesday perspective this midweek, it is down to Darren Moore and the players to build on it in the coming weeks.