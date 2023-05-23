In less than one weeks time, thousands of people will descend on Wembley Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday from South Yorkshire to witness the League One play-off final between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

A place in the Championship is up for grabs and with the Tykes and the Owls being a local rivalry, there will be absolutely no love lost on the pitch in the fight for promotion.

Whilst Barnsley did it a bit of the easier way by winning 2-1 on aggregate and were never behind at all in their semi-final against Bolton Wanderers, the same can absolutely not be said for Wednesday.

4-0 down to Peterborough following the first leg, Darren Moore's side came back at Hillsborough to win on penalties, having won in regular time 4-0 and then the score being 5-1 to Wednesday at the end of extra time before winning on spot kicks.

Despite the euphoria of victory, one Sheffield Wednesday fan will probably regretting something he tweeted in the aftermath of the first leg drubbing as it's come back to haunt him!

What did the Sheffield Wednesday fan tweet?

Presumably thinking that the tie was over and done with after 90 minutes with Posh four goals ahead, one Wednesday supporter by the name of Luke Middleton, in a now deleted tweet, said: "If @swfc get through on Thursday I'll get a Liam Palmer tattoo" before optimistically predicting they'd win 6-0.

It didn't quite reach that scoreline but of course Wednesday took it to extra time after winning 4-0 in normal time and with the scoreline 5-1 at the end of the extra 30 minutes, Darren Moore's side triumphed on penalties.

There was no doubt joy for Luke but also fear with what was potentially about to come next if anyone picked up on his tweet...

What happened next?

And people certainly picked up on it!

After Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran reposted the tweet to his account, Luke arranged a date for tattoo as a man of his word and that Palmer himself would be getting to choose what the tattoo would be, which he opted for a 'Palmer 2' shirt on the forearm.

Tattoo day was Tuesday May 23 and Palmer has proudly emblazoned Luke's new artwork all over his Instagram account, and it even looks like he helped to ink him up!

It's definitely not the worst tattoo we've ever seen, and it's one for Luke to definitely tell the grandkids about in the near future...