Having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion, Sheffield Wednesday knew that if they were going to go up, they would have to do so via the League One play-offs.

The Owls fell short to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals in the third tier last season, and it seriously looked as though they were facing a third consecutive campaign in League One when they were beaten 4-0 by Peterborough in their first leg at London Road last week.

That may not be the case after all, though, with Darren Moore's Owls producing a stunning comeback to beat Peterborough on penalties and book their spot at Wembley.

How did Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough?

Of course, an early goal set the Owls on their way, with Marvin Johnson being fouled, and Michael Smith calmly slotting away in the 9th minute to give the Owls hope.

That hope grew further just over 15 minutes later, when Lee Gregory found himself in the ideal spot to get on the end of Callum Paterson's driven cross.

With a comeback now genuinely possible, time ticked on and on, and it wasn't until the 71st minute that Wednesday would once again find the breakthrough, this time through Reece James.

With six minutes of injury time, it was now or never for the Owls, who threw everything at it and finally got their reward when Liam Palmer made it 4-0 on the night, and 4-4 on aggregate in the 90+8th minute.

With the match now in extra time, Lee Gregory's own goal briefly gave Peterborough hope, but Callum Paterson's 112th minute strike levelled things once and again and took things to penalties.

Wednesday, in not missing a single spot kick, ensured they were the side booking their place at Wembley after an extraordinary comeback.

Liam Palmer's message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters

On the pitch after the full-time whistle and celebrations had taken place, Liam Palmer, who was on the scoresheet on the night, had a message for the club's supporters after an epic night at Hillsborough.

In footage posted on the Owls' social media, Palmer said: "Guys, what a match!"

"Thanks for your support.

"Can't believe we turned it around, but we did.

"We'll see you at Wembley.

"Come on you Owls!"

When is the League One play-off final?

The League One play-off final is set to take place on Monday 29th May, as per the EFL website.

Kick-off for the clash is scheduled for 3PM.

Sheffield Wednesday will face the winners of Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley in the final, with their second leg set to take place on Friday night.