Liam Palmer sends message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters after club’s play-off defeat

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has taken to Instagram to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the 2021/22 season.

The Owls would have been hoping to secure an immediate return to the Championship this year after being relegated on the final day of the previous campaign.

However, despite showing some real signs of promise under the guidance of Darren Moore in recent months, Wednesday suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals and thus are now set to remain in League One for another season.

The second leg of this fixture was seemingly set to head to extra time after Lee Gregory levelled the tie in the 74th minute.

With both sides pushing for a goal, it was Sunderland who sealed victory on aggregate in stoppage-time as Patrick Roberts slotted home from close range.

The Owls will now need to dust themselves down before going again next season.

Reflecting on his side’s play-off clash with Sunderland on Instagram, Palmer has admitted that he is gutted by the outcome of this fixture whilst he has also thanked the club’s fans for their support.

The defender posted: “Gutted!

“It’s a cruel game at times.

“We gave our all, sorry we couldn’t get the job done.

“Thank you for your incredible support all season long.”

The Verdict

Wednesday’s supporters will share Palmer’s emotions as their side gave everything in an attempt to defeat Sunderland but were unable to get over the line in this particular clash.

Given that Palmer is set to remain at Hillsborough until 2023, he will be determined to help his side launch another push for promotion next season.

The 30-year-old produced some assured performances at this level during the 2021/22 campaign as he was utilised in a number of different positions by Moore.

As well as providing four direct goal contributions in 41 league appearances, Palmer made 1.8 tackles and 1.7 clearances per game in the third-tier (as per WhoScored).

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, Palmer could go on to play a key role in his side’s quest for success later this year.