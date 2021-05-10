Liam Palmer sends emotional message to Sheffield Wednesday fans following relegation

Saturday was a sombre day for Sheffield Wednesday fans as the Owls were relegated to League One after nine years in the Championship.

They’d been able to stick about in the second tier of English football since they were promoted from League One in 2012, but time eventually ran out on their stay after a 3-3 draw with Derby County at Pride Park.

The battle went right down to the wire but at no point during the day were Wednesday ever out of the relegation zone – Rotherham’s early goal against Cardiff meant that even at 3-2 up in the second half the Owls were going down.

That was sealed when Martyn Waghorn levelled the game for Derby at the same time as Rotherham conceding against the Bluebirds, and Darren Moore’s men were unable to find the winner that would have secured Championship football for another season.

There’s a few long-serving players at the Owls but none more-so than Liam Palmer, who has experienced League One football with the club before having made his breakthrough at Wednesday in 2010.

A boyhood fan of the club as well, Palmer will be hurting more than most and he delivered a message to the fans on his Instagram account following confirmation of relegation.

The Verdict

Palmer has been a regular fixture for Wednesday this season and even scored his first goal in nearly 10 years for the club when netting against Preston North End – the drop to League One will be hurting him massively.

The right-back is one of those players who puts it all on the line for the shirt and you can guarantee that he will be one of the first names on the team-sheet next season.

Palmer has experience of being in League One with Wednesday as well, albeit much earlier in his career, so he may be able to lead them back to the Championship at the first time of asking with all the experience he built as a youngster.