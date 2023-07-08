Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has revealed that club physios "are really happy" with how his recovery from minor surgery is progressing.

The 31-year-old was a key figure as the Owls' won promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs last term and hopes "to be back very soon" after an operation that was planned in the latter part of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday pre-season

Wednesday are preparing for life back in the second tier and trying to adapt to the arrival of new head coach Xisco Munoz, who was appointed after Darren Moore left the South Yorkshire club by mutual consent.

Palmer was a key player under Moore and will hope he has as big a role in Munoz's plans for the upcoming season but will have to wait to prove himself to his new boss.

The Owls got their pre-season underway with a 1-1 draw against York City today. They face Chesterfield on Tuesday before flying out for a week-long trip to Spain, which will include friendlies against Real Murcia (18/07) and Eldense (21/07).

After they return to the UK, Munoz's side will play League Two side Doncaster Rovers (25/07) and Premier League new boys Luton Town (29/07) before the Championship season gets underway on the opening weekend of August.

It remains to be seen which of those pre-season fixtures, if any, Palmer will feature in after he flew out to Germany to undergo minor surgery.

But the defender has provided a positive update on his recovery from the operation and revealed his optimism that he can be back involved for Wednesday soon.

He said (via the Sheffield Star): "It was a great end to last season, it’s been short break for everyone.

“I got a bit of family time on holiday and things, and then made my way over to Germany for some minor surgery over there that was planned towards the back end of last season. I’m recovering well.

“I was playing with a bit of pain, a bit of stress, three months towards the end of last season that was managed by the doctors and physios so that I could be wheeled out for games… It was worth it in the end. I bust a gut to get the job done, and I’m on the right track now.

“It was key to get sorted, obviously the new manager has come in and I’ve had a chance to speak to him… I can’t wait to get involved. I’m doing my work on the side at the moment, hitting some really good targets, physios are really happy with how it’s gone, and hopefully I’ll be back soon.”

Sheffield Wednesday 2023 summer transfers

As things stand, Palmer looks likely to be an important figure for the Owls again next season as it's been a quiet start to the summer transfer window.

Reece James, who spent last season at Hillsborough on loan from Blackpool, is the only signing that the club have made so far.

There is still nearly two months until the transfer window slams shut at the start of September but new arrivals will need time to settle at the South Yorkshire club so you'd imagine Munoz will want some players through the door soon.