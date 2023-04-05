Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has admitted that the club should not be using injuries to key members of their squad as an excuse for their recent dip in form in League One.

The Owls have been unable to turn to Josh Windass or George Byers for inspiration in their last four league matches as these two players are currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to their respective injury issues.

Ben Heneghan meanwhile is not set to feature again this season while Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe have both yet to return to action.

In the absence of these aforementioned players, the Owls have only managed to pick up two points from their last four league games.

Forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Lincoln City last weekend, the Owls will be desperate to get their promotion bid back on track by defeating Oxford United on Friday.

What has Palmer had to say regarding Wednesday's injuries and the club's dip in form?

Ahead of Wednesday's clash with the U's, Palmer has delivered an honest verdict regarding the current situation at the club.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about injuries, Palmer said: “As a player, it’s part and parcel of football.

“We’re not the only team with players missing, that’s right the way through the football pyramid.

"Yes we’ve got some big players out but we have at different parts of the season and when they’ve been out injured or suspended and we’ve done OK.

"For me personally it’s about sticking to your task and your job and doing it to the best of your ability."

Will the Owls be able to rediscover their best form at this crucial stage of the season?

While not being able to turn to Windass, who has provided 18 direct goal contributions in League One this season, and Byers, who is averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.04 at this level, is far from ideal for the Owls, they still have more than enough quality at their disposal to maintain a promotion push.

Therefore, Palmer does make a valid point here as the club should not be using the excuses of injuries to cover up their poor form.

By securing all three points in their meeting with Oxford later this week, Wednesday could use the momentum gained from this result to embark on a winning run at what is a crucial stage of the season.

An up-turn in form will put a great deal of pressure on Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley who are all competing with the Owls for a top-two finish in League One.