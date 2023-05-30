Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has revealed that he is set to stay at Hillsborough for another season.

Palmer's existing deal with the Owls was set to expire at the end of June.

However, the defender's contract included an appearance-related clause, which, once triggered, would allow him to automatically extend his stay for 12 months.

Palmer reached the criteria in terms of appearances during Wednesday's defeat to Forest Green Rovers in March.

The 31-year-old will be playing in the Championship again during the 2023/24 campaign after helping his side claim a narrow victory over Barnsley in the League One play-off final yesterday.

Following a relatively quiet first-half, Barnsley had an appeal for a penalty dismissed by referee Tim Robinson before being reduced to ten men following a challenge from Adam Phillips on Lee Gregory.

Liam Kitching was denied by the crossbar while James Norwood forced Cameron Dawson into a fine save.

In extra-time, Michael Smith and Barry Bannan were both prevented from scoring by Harry Isted before the Owls finally made the breakthrough in the closing stages of the game.

Gregory's inch-perfect delivery was headed home by Josh Windass.

What has Liam Palmer said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Making reference to his current situation, Palmer has revealed that he is set to stay at the club for the 2023/24 season, and is hoping to negotiate a longer deal in the future.

Speaking to The Star, Palmer said: "I've played enough games this season to trigger a clause in that contract, that happened after the Forest Green game so that's already set.

"I think we'll sit down hopefully with the manager and chairman and look for a few years - but I'm more than happy to represent this club for as long [as] my legs will carry me and as long as they'll carry me."

The Owls will unquestionably be delighted that Palmer will still be on the books at Hillsborough next season as he possesses a great deal of Championship experience.

During his career to date, the 31-year-old has made 243 Championship appearances, and thus knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

Palmer managed to maintain a high standard of performance for Wednesday in the most recent term as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.84 in League One.

By adding some extra quality to their squad over the course of the summer window, the Owls could go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the second tier later this year with Palmer in their side.