Liam Palmer assesses threat of Michael Smith ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to continue their impressive recent run when they take on league leaders Rotherham United at Hillsborough Stadium on Sunday.

The Owls have dragged themselves back into the promotion mix with an up and down run where they have lost just three times in their last 20 league games.

Wednesday have won their last four on the bounce without conceding, the Millers have won their last five in a row without conceding as well in what is set up to be a very evenly matched Yorkshire derby.

Liam Palmer remained respectful of the Millers and their leading goalscorer when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “We have had some good games over the years.

“We know they will coming here looking for revenge after we beat them earlier in the season.

“Michael Smith is one of the best strikers in the league.

“They are quite a direct team.

“He is a good focal point for them.”

Darren Moore seems to have stumbled on a winning formula with George Byers and Massimo Luongo putting in the hard yards in central midfield, allowing Barry Bannan to orchestrate proceedings from a deeper role.

Wednesday have done the hard work to get to this position, if they can kick on from here they will cement a place in the top six.

The Verdict

Rotherham have more angles of attack than Michael Smith and their incredibly strong defensive process could go some way to frustrating the home crowd at Hillsborough.

Wednesday won the reverse fixture at the New York Stadium before Rotherham’s title procession ensued but they can take confidence from that performance into Sunday’s.

The pressure remains on Moore’s shoulders the longer the club remain outside the top six and with players recovering from injury the squad is gaining strength.

Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland need to arrest their slides of late and will be worryingly looking over their shoulders at what would would be a statement result if the Owls were to take points off of the league leaders.