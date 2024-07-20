Highlights Taylor Richards joined Cambridge United on loan from QPR after struggling to make an impact in the Championship due to injuries.

Liam Morrison, formerly of Bayern Munich, has signed with QPR to continue his development in English football under Marti Cifuentes.

Charlie Kelman, on loan to Leyton Orient from QPR, looks to replicate his successful stint at the club when they secured promotion.

QPR could be set for a vastly improved Championship campaign.

The 2023/24 season was hugely disappointing from an R's perspective, as they finished just six points outside the drop zone. The club struggled at the start of the season with Gareth Ainsworth in charge but the appointment of Marti Cifuentes seemingly improved things at Loftus Road as he managed to steer the ship.

The Spaniard is now regarded as one of the more up-and-coming managers in the Championship as his top coaching qualities were on display towards the end of last season. The Hoops will be hoping to improve on their 18th-place finish next season, and they have the best opportunity to do so under Cifuentes.

It has already been a fairly busy transfer window for QPR with several players departing and a few fresh faces being brought in as Cifuentes spends his first summer in English football building a squad capable of a strong Championship campaign.

Today, Football League World looks at three players who have hugely benefitted from QPR's transfer window so far, whether they're a new name in the building or a familiar one departing on loan.

Taylor Richards

Taylor Richards came with a lot of hype, having progressed through the Manchester City academy before joining Brighton at the age of 18 for a fee reported to be around £2.5 million.

He spent a couple of seasons out on loan as the Seagulls looked to further his development, which included a temporary move to Loftus Road. That move was then made permanent in May 2023, but he has since failed to really make a name for himself in West London.

Richards made just four substitute appearances in the Championship last season as he continually struggled with injuries. This summer, the 23-year-old joined Cambridge United of League One on a one-year loan deal, which could turn out to be a move that suits all parties.

Taylor Richards' league stats (Last four seasons), as per transfermarkt Season Club League Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 QPR Championship 4 0 0 2022/23 QPR Championship 15 0 0 2021/22 Brighton/Birmingham City Premier League/Championship 8 0 0 2020/21 Doncaster Rovers League One 41 10 5

The last time Richards played in the third tier, he arguably played the best football of his career so far, as he scored 10 goals and assisted five while on loan at Doncaster Rovers. He has been unable to replicate that form anywhere else, so perhaps a loan move back to League One at a club of a similar size could do him the world of good.

Liam Morrison

Arriving from Bayern Munich of all clubs, Liam Morrison joins QPR ahead of the 2024/25 campaign in his first permanent move of his senior career.

Morrison has spent the last five years on the books at the German giants and has mostly played for their youth team. Last season, he earned his first loan move and arrived back in the UK to play for League One Wigan Athletic.

The Scotsman was a big part of Shaun Maloney's plans, especially in the first half of the season as he made 30 league appearances overall in defence. 10 of the games that he was involved in last season ended in clean sheets as he seemingly enjoyed his first season in the EFL.

His performances last season must have caught the eye of QPR who paid Bayern Munich an undisclosed fee for the player this summer. This is a fantastic move for Morrison who will be able to continue his development in English football.

He will be hoping to get as many Championship starts as possible under a top coach in Cifuentes, as opposed to sticking around at Bayern Munich and getting no first-team football.

Charlie Kelman

Charlie Kelman finds himself in a similar position to Taylor Richards as he too has earned a loan move to League One. The 22-year-old received a fair amount of first-team football in the first half of the season for QPR, but was loaned out to Wigan where he scored three goals in six starts.

It does appear that Kelman is not quite at the level that Cifuentes expects next season, so a loan move back to the third tier makes sense. It made even more sense for the forward to join Leyton Orient where he had previously been a popular figure.

The 2022/23 campaign saw Kelman score seven goals and assist three on loan at Leyton Orient to help the club achieve promotion to League One by finishing top of the table. With Orient now in the third tier, Kelman is able to return to a club where he knows he is favoured and play under a manager who previously got the best out of him.