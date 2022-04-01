Liam Moore sends message to Stoke City supporters after personal blow

Liam Moore’s season has been ended due to a knee injury and as a result, so has his loan spell at Stoke City from Reading.

The 29-year-old made six appearances for the Potters after a breakdown in relations with the Royals led to a temporary exit.

Moore has another year left on his deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium which will be an interesting topic to revisit in the summer.

Moore took to Instagram to express his emotions on the frustrating turn of events.

He wrote: “In what’s already been a tough season it’s now been cut short by injury.

“Gutted but I have to use this as a chance to recover and rebuild.

“Thank you to all @stokecity I really enjoyed my time there.

“Top club and people I wish you all the best for the rest of the season.”

Due to his contract situation, Moore will not be an expensive commodity if he can attract Championship interest in the summer, with an exit in the next transfer window probably preferred by both parties.

Michael O’Neill has plenty of other defensive options and it felt like a deal that only came about due to the circumstances around Moore and Reading.

The Verdict

Moore has been a consistent performer in the Championship and has an underrated ball playing ability that could make him an appealing option to some of the more possession based sides in the division.

It leaves a sour taste with Moore having made 231 appearances for the Royals since signing in the summer of 2016, coming a penalty shoot-out away from the Premier League in his first season at the club.

When the Royals have needed their former captain more than ever, complications off the pitch have led to what could be a very awkward 2022/23 campaign, if Moore does not find a new destination.

Hopefully, a mutually beneficial agreement can be found and the injury does not prevent Moore from progressing his career in the summer.