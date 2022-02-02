Liam Moore issues parting message to Reading FC fans after transfer request, stripped captaincy and Stoke City move

Liam Moore has taken to Instagram to thank Reading fans for their support over the past five-and-a-half years after joining Stoke City on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 29-year-old had been seeking a move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium in recent months, a desire that was made public by the club last month as they announced that they had stripped the ex-Leicester City man of his captaincy.

With this news in public and the club seemingly open to letting him go, it looked as though his situation in Berkshire was untenable and he finally secured a move away on deadline day as he linked up with the Potters, in a loan swap deal that saw Tom Ince head the other way.

Moore had made a respectable 17 league appearances for the Royals this season before his move to Staffordshire, although he hadn’t appeared since December due to an injury.

However, he recovered in time to travel with Jamaica on international duty late last month and did manage to get some minutes under his belt, so he’s likely to be involved sooner rather than later as he looks to secure a longer-term stay under Michael O’Neill.

Moore did take time to look back though as he addressed Reading fans after his move, following what has been a turbulent few weeks for the 29-year-old.

Taking to Instagram, he posted: “I just want to say thank you.

“Thank you to all the good people I have met along the way over my last six years or so at the club. Also a huge thank you for the support, it helps the team more than you could imagine.

“Obviously I’m hurt and disappointed by some of the things said and done over the last couple of weeks but I have too much respect for the club to speak against it.

“The messages from the staff and players speaks volumes for me. I personally just hope and pray the issues behind closed doors can be resolved asap (as soon as possible) and the boys can get up the table.

“It’s been a pleasure playing and captaining the club.

“Thank you.”

The Verdict:

It would be interesting to see what Moore has to say in terms of his side of the story – because many fans of the Berkshire outfit will be keen to know how the club operated in this situation and what actually happened.

Unfortunately for him, there will always be those in the Royals’ fanbase that aren’t a fan of him because he requested to leave the club twice during his stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – but this is a classy message that no one can really have any complaints about.

Many fans have gone on to wish him well – but it’s striking to see him speak as if he won’t be returning to the club – a bit of a surprise considering his contract at his parent side doesn’t expire until the summer of 2023.

In fairness though, his situation at Reading seems untenable so at the same time, it would be a shock to see him play for them again.

However, the 29-year-old will need to perform to his maximum if he wants to secure a longer-term move to the bet365 Stadium, so he will be keen to force his way into the starting lineup and keep his place there for the remainder of the season.