Liam Moore injury update emerges ahead of Reading’s upcoming clash with Coventry

Reading defender Liam Moore has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury, according to a report from Berkshire Live.

It is understood that Moore now faces several more weeks on the sidelines.

The defender would have been hoping to return to action this month after missing the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign to date as a result of this aforementioned issue.

However, Reading are set to be without Moore for their upcoming league fixtures as he is now expected to be sidelined until the New Year.

Moore has not featured for the Royals in a competitive fixture since December 2021.

After being stripped of the captaincy by the club in January, the defender was loaned out to Stoke City for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

During his time with the Potters, Moore made six appearances in all competitions for the club before picking up this aforementioned injury.

In the absence of Moore this season, Reading have managed to produce a number of impressive performances in the Championship.

Whereas Paul Ince’s side’s progress has been hindered by the fact that they have suffered 10 defeats at this level, they are currently only two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Royals will be determined to secure a positive result this weekend when they take on Coventry City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading will move above the Sky Blues in the league standings if they seal all three points in front of their supporters on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Reading as they would have been hoping to call upon the services of Moore in their upcoming league fixtures.

However, with the 29-year-old now not expected to make his return until January, Reading will need their other defenders to step up to the mark.

Tom McIntyre and Sam Hutchinson are both likely to be available for selection on Saturday after overcoming their respective injuries.

Tom Holmes and Amadou Salif Mbengue meanwhile will be hoping to retain their places in the club’s starting eleven after featuring in Reading’s 2-1 victory over Hull City last month.

