Liam Moore and Tom McIntyre react to John Swift’s departure from Reading FC

Liam Moore and Tom McIntyre have both taken to Instagram to react to John Swift’s departure from Reading.

As confirmed by West Bromwich Albion’s official website yesterday, Swift has sealed a move to The Hawthorns on a free transfer.

Despite having talks with the midfielder over a new deal, the Royals were unable to convince him to stay at the club.

Swift is now set to feature for the Baggies for the next three years.

The 26-year-old helped Reading avoid relegation last season by delivering a host of impressive attacking displays in the Championship.

In the 38 league games that he participated in, Swift managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions whilst he also chipped in with 13 assists at this level.

Having ended the previous term four points clear of the relegation zone, Reading will be hoping to push on in the absence of Swift next season.

After Swift shared a farewell message on Instagram, Moore and McIntyre both reacted to the post on the social media platform.

Moore said: “What a player and still criminally underrated.

“Good luck brother pleasure sharing the pitch with you @johnswift08.“

McIntyre also reacted by posting: “Gutted to see you go, all the best bro.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how effective Swift was during his time at Reading, the club may find it difficult to draft in a sufficient replacement for him.

A stand-out performer for the Royals, the midfielder provided a total of 72 direct goal contributions over the course of his spell at the club.

Having recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.13 in the second-tier last season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Swift goes on to excel in a West Brom shirt.

As for Reading, they will need to nail their recruitment this summer in order to have a chance of pushing forward as a club under the guidance of Paul Ince.