Liam Millar will likely cost any interested parties a lot more than the £2.1 million originally thought, with the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United tracking the former Preston North End loanee.

That is according to Swiss outlet Nau, who have reported the latest on the Canada international winger as he is poised to depart FC Basel this summer for good.

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are all thought to be interested in the versatile wide player following a promising loan spell with Preston North End in the previous campaign.

The Canadian is currently in the United States representing his country in the 2024 Copa America, with any deal likely to be finalised upon his return to parent club FC Basel.

But any buying club are reportedly having to raise their transfer offers this summer, while former club Liverpool are also said to have a 20 per cent sell-on clause instated in the 24-year-old’s contract.

Burnley, Sheffield United, Leeds United learn fresh stance on Liam Millar valuation

Millar wasted no time in making a name for himself upon his return to English football last season, as he set up Duane Holmes for the opening goal against Plymouth Argyle within a minute of making his debut for North End, before finding the back of the net less than half an hour later.

The former Charlton Athletic loanee would go on to net four more goals for Ryan Lowe’s side during his time at Deepdale, while setting up another five goals for his teammates in a glowing first season back in England in two years.

The Canadian proved to be the scourge of Leeds United during the previous campaign, with his late winner on Boxing Day sending the Whites back to Yorkshire with nothing to show for their efforts, as he terrorised Daniel Farke’s side throughout the 90 minutes.

FC Basel are said to have forked out £1.3 million for Millar in 2021 when they tempted him to Switzerland from Anfield, with the 24-year-old going on to score seven goals in 61 league games during his time on the continent.

But with recent reports stating that a return to Switzerland isn’t on the cards, and just a year remaining on his current deal, the Swiss side look set to recoup their original outlay and more this summer, despite claims of a release clause in his current deal.

The latest update from Nau suggests that the forward won’t be available for the €2.5 million (£2.1 million fee) as originally quoted, with the Championship trio set to battle it out for the man who excelled in Lancashire last season.

Liam Millar harbouring Premier League ambitions with next transfer move

Millar’s performances for PNE were much-lauded over the past 12 months, making it no surprise that a pair of recently-relegated sides are said to be interested, as well as the 2024 Championship playoff finalists.

Liam Millar's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.18 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.11 Shots 2.12 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.26 Shot-creating actions 3.07

North End will be ruing the fact they didn’t put an option to buy into the forward’s contract when they brought him to Lancashire last summer, although the Canadian has admitted he has big plans for his future.

Speaking to The Athletic, Millar said: “I want something where I can continue to prove myself. My bigger goal is to play in the Premier League and to prove that I can be a Premier League player. So for me, it’s just (whichever club) can get me to that stage.”

Even though BBC Sheffield's Adam Oxley recently reported that a deal is in place with Sheffield United to bring Millar to Bramall Lane after the Copa America is finished, nothing is seemingly set in stone when it comes to the winger's future, giving the likes of Burnley and Leeds the chance to sign one of the Championship's most exciting players from last season.