Liam Millar issues three-word message as Charlton Athletic play-off chances remain in limbo

On-loan Charlton Athletic winger Liam Millar has issued a rallying call to the club as they continue their battle for a place in the League One play-offs this season.

The Addicks hopes of securing a top-six spot were handed something of a blow on Tuesday night, when Owen Dale netted a last minute equaliser for Crewe to deny Charlton all three points as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw at The Valley.

That result means are currently eighth in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-offs, but with a game in hand on the majority of the side’s around them, a top-six spot remains in Charlton’s own hands in spite of last night’s disappointment.

Now it seems that Millar is well aware of that situation, as taking to Instagram after the game on Tuesday, the Liverpool loanee posted a message that included the simple caption of: “Still in it”.

So far this season, Millar has made 24 appearances for Charlton, scoring two goals and providing five assists in that time.

The Verdict

There can be no denying that Millar is right with what he says here.

The fact that Charlton have a game in hand on those around them means that the equation is simple, win all three of their remaining games, and they will be in the play-offs.

As a result, Charlton are certainly still in this battle, although Accrington, Lincoln and Hull is not the easiest run of fixtures they could have had to end the campaign.

Even so, it is important for the squad to stay positive going into that run, and Millar is clearly doing that here.