Highlights Oxford United has performed exceptionally well this season under manager Liam Manning, currently sitting in second place in League One and with the second-best defense in the league.

Despite their success, the club has struggled to find consistent goalscorers, with their top scorer being left-back Greg Leigh. The new manager will need to address this issue to maintain their promotion hopes.

Liam Manning's departure to Bristol City leaves Oxford United looking for their third manager in a year. The new manager will have the task of continuing the positive momentum and securing an unexpected promotion to the Championship.

Not many Oxford United fans would have thought their club would be in the position they are in at this stage of the season.

The Us had a poor campaign last season, one that resulted in Karl Robinson being sacked and being replaced by former MK Dons manager Liam Manning.

It was a bumpy ride for the 38-year-old, but he managed to guide the club to League One safety.

There was a lot of uncertainty and excitement around the club during the summer, as it was Manning’s first chance to make changes at Oxford. He did so, and the club has been reaping the rewards all this season, but his unexpected exit will have come as a real blow to the club.

Oxford United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mark Harris Cardiff City Permanent Jordan Thorniley Blackpool Permanent Josh McEachran MK Dons Permanent Ruben Rodrigues Notts County Permanent Max Woltman Liverpool Permanent Greg Leigh Ipswich Town Permanent James Beadle Brighton Loan Sonny Perkins Leeds United Loan Kyle Edwards Ipswich Town Loan Fin Stevens Brentford Loan Stanley Mills Everton Loan

Manning leaving means the club is looking for their third manager in a year, and whoever it is, they will be tasked with keeping up with the good work of the now Bristol City manager.

How have Oxford United performed so far this season?

The Us season so far has been a stark contrast to the one they were having last season; the club is sitting in second place in League One after 17 league matches of the season.

Oxford United have won 11 of their 16 games in League One, with their latest win coming against Leyton Orient this weekend.

The club have lost games to Cambridge United, Port Vale, and Wigan Athletic, respectively, but under Manning this season, they have performed against the big boys of the league, beating Derby County, Barnsley, and Charlton Athletic.

Oxford have been a very impressive side under Manning, contributing at both ends of the table, as they are the third-highest scorers in the league and, at the time of writing, have the second-best defence.

The club will hope Manning’s departure to Bristol City will not have a negative impact on their season, and whoever his replacement is, they are going to need to keep up the good work as they look to seal an unexpected promotion to the Championship.

Liam Manning's stats at Oxford United Team PL W D L Oxford United 25 12 7 6

What issue does Liam Manning’s replacement at Oxford United need to resolve?

As previously mentioned, the Us are one of the highest scorers in League One so far this season and are joint top with Peterborough United and Barnsley on that metric with 31 goals.

However, while goals don’t seem to be an issue, there was a concern under Manning, and it is something that the new Oxford United boss will need to address.

The club’s forwards, which include Mark Harris, Ruben Rodrigues, Sonny Perkins, and Max Woltman, have struggled for goals all season.

In fact, Oxford United’s top goalscorer in the league so far is left-back Greg Leigh, who has five goals to his name. He is then followed by midfielder and penalty taker Cameron Brannagan on four, with Rodrigues also joining him now on four after a brace against Orient.

It shows that Oxford are not relying on one or two individuals to win games of football for them, which is very good. But Oxford needs to have a bit of a talisman, a forward who can easily get 10 goals a season.

Oxford signed Harris on a free transfer in the summer after he left Cardiff City, and the hope would have been that he could be their regular scorer. He so far has three goals to his name, and his all-round game is very good, averaging 1.7 shots per game, 0.9 key passes, and 0.8 dribbles, as per WhoScored.com.

But the forward has struggled at times, and therefore, it could be that the club looks to the January transfer window as an opportunity to improve their forward line. Obviously, if the new manager comes in and gets a tune out of these players, then there may not be a need to.

But if not, Oxford may have to address it in January, as their promotion hopes could fall apart on this factor alone.