Bristol City travel to West London to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday in what is Liam Manning’s first game in charge of the club.

The Robins made the decision to sack Nigel Pearson at the end of last month after their defeat to rivals Cardiff City.

There were several names linked to the post, but Bristol City decided to go after Manning at Oxford United.

The 38-year-old agreed and is now preparing for his first game in charge of the Championship side.

The Robins come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last week, a result that saw them climb to 11th place in the league, just four points adrift of the play-offs.

City fans will be eagerly awaiting Manning’s first game in charge, and with that said, here we have predicted his first starting XI for the club…

GK: Max O’Leary

O’Leary has seemingly nailed down the number one spot at Ashton Gate and it doesn’t seem it will likely change under Manning - or at least not for Saturday’s clash.

RB: George Tanner

Tanner has started every game but one he has been available for this season and with Gardner-Hickman likely to keep his role as midfielder, the 23-year-old will keep his spot at right-back.

CB: Zak Vyner

Arguably City's best player since the start of last season, Vyner's return to fitness is massive for the Robins and he should start in Manning's first game in charge.

The centre-back has quality on and off the ball, which should mean the new boss is a fan.

CB: Rob Dickie

Dickie grabbed the winner in the victory over Sheffield Wednesday last week to continue his impressive start to life in Bs3 and it is expected that he will retain his starting spot in Manning’s first team sheet of his Bristol City tenure.

LB: Cameron Pring

Pring seems to have made the left-back slot his own and will likely continue to do so under Manning, starting in the game on Saturday.

CM: Matty James

James has started every league game he has been available for, as he had an important role under the previous regime.

That looks set to continue with the experienced midfielder in from the start.

CM: Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Gardner-Hickman has played in different roles for Bristol City this season but was used in a midfield two last weekend against the Owls.

The 21-year-old could keep that role once again with other central options unavailable.

RW: Mark Sykes

Sykes is another player that has been important to the Robins this season - chipping in with goals and assists.

He may way well keep his place on the right on Saturday.

CAM: Jason Knight

Knight has started all but one league game he has been available for this season.

The lung-busting midfielder could be someone who excels under Manning, as he seems to fit the mould of a player he likes to have.

LW: Anis Mehmeti

Mehmeti was reportedly top of Manning's list of potential January additions when he was Oxford boss so it would be no surprise to see him get the start.

Dropping club captain Andreas Weimann would be a big call but the Austrian has not been at his best this term.

ST: Tommy Conway

Conway has been slowly working his way back to full fitness since returning from injury at the end of September.

He has started three of the last four games, and he could retain his starting place in this game against QPR.