Liam Manning reveals MK Dons’ transfer plans for rest of window

Liam Manning has already worked wonders at MK Dons in leading the side towards the play-off places despite Russell Martin’s departure – and the manager is already eyeing up his next signings at the club.

The boss could have a busy transfer window ahead of him and has already revealed to the MK Citizen that he is still ‘looking to add’ players to his team but that they may have to wait to do so.

The side may have only won one of their last five fixtures in all competitions but that isn’t to say that the side aren’t doing well this year and that Manning isn’t up to the task as manager. The side are currently seventh in the table and are only four points away from a play-off spot with a game in hand.

In order to ensure they can kick on and bag a top six spot in the second half of the season, they may need to have more of a squad sort during the winter window. If they can bring in the right names and clear out the deadwood, then it could put them in prime position to kick on in the next part of the season.

Manning himself is keen to do business, as he admitted to the MK Citizen that he is ‘looking to add’ more faces to his team this month. However, that isn’t to say that there is any more imminent business from the team either, as he claimed that they may have to wait for the right names to become available to sign.

He said: “We’re looking to add,” he said. “The beauty and excitement of the window is that it can happen really quick.

“You might think you’re a way off with someone and then within 48 hours they’re through the door.

“We won’t get too emotional about anyone, and we’ll concentrate on the guys we already have. We have our targets, we know who we’re looking at. It’s now a case of being patient and making sure when it is possible, we’re ready to move.”

It means that MK Dons will certainly be looking to add more names to their side when they can this month. If Manning can utilise the window efficiently, then it could be just what they need to start dreaming about a promotion back up to the Championship again.

The Verdict

Liam Manning has already proven to be an astute manager, with his own plans and philosophies that can get results for MK Dons.

There was somewhat of a panic when Russell Martin initially departed stadium:MK because of the style of play he had and how good the club looked under his leadership. Under Manning though, they have continued to look bright and their current position in the table is testament to the players at the team and the work being done off-the-field too.

They’ve already brought in Theo Corbeanu on a short-term deal and that could prove to be a masterstroke by the team. He’s looked solid when given the chance at Sheffield Wednesday and given more regular action could really thrive in League One.

If other signings this month are in a similar vein, then MK Dons have every reason to be excited and optimistic about a potential promotion to the second tier again this season.