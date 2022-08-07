Liam Manning reacts to crucial moment from MK Dons defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has voiced his anger at both the referee and Sheffield Wednesday for their role in the 1-0 defeat for the Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday were victorious in their League One encounter through a Josh Windass penalty with Manning feeling his side deserved more from the game between last season’s playoff semi-finalists.

Wednesday were awarded their penalty after 20 minutes when Ethan Robson was adjudged to have fouled Windass inside the box, something Manning disagrees with, as he told the Sheffield Star: “I’m extremely disappointed because the match was decided by the officials’ mistake.

“It [the penalty] was outside the box, by about half a yard, and for me that was quite obvious.”

The MK Dons manager also highlighted a call his side didn’t get when Matt Dennis was shoved in the back: “And watching it back at the end, we could have got one when the centre-half comes across and two hands in the back of Matt Dennis is not a foul apparently. How the game was officiated was the biggest disappointment.”

This was the biggest gripe from Manning though as he was frustrated at how the officials managed time wasting in the Wednesday camp throughout the game. It’s an area that officials have been instructed to clamp down, something Manning feels did not happen: “We had a meeting in the EFL in the summer about game management, time-wasting at throw ins and goal kicks, but they took an eternity.

“He can keep blowing his whistle and telling them to hurry up but it didn’t do anything. I’m really disappointed with the standard of the officials today.”

The Verdict

It’s back-to-back defeats for MK Dons who were much fancied for another promotion push this season but that hasn’t quite gone according to plan.

This defeat is a big blow, as well as the manner of the defeat and it seems Manning is stretching for his reasoning. Sheffield Wednesday were effective in managing the game and still created a good amount of chance.

Obviously, with the game being decided on a contentious decision, it will be disappointing. But it’s a result that Manning will have to put behind them so they can get their season started.