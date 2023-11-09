Highlights Bristol City boss Liam Manning points to Kieran McKenna's success at Ipswich Town to ease scepticism about his appointment.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has pointed to Kieran McKenna’s success at Ipswich Town to try and reduce scepticism about his appointment, speaking to Bristol Live.

Manning is a highly-rated coach - but he is yet to be a manager of a side above League One.

Taking MK Dons to the play-offs, they lost out in the semis to Wycombe Wanderers and they lost some key players after that, including Scott Twine and Harry Darling.

With that, it’s perhaps no surprise that he struggled with them and he was sacked back in December.

It didn’t take him too long to get back into management though, arriving at Oxford United in March earlier this year and doing enough to keep them afloat in the third tier.

He then made an excellent start to this term with the U’s, with the club currently sitting in second place behind Portsmouth.

Considering how much Oxford struggled last season, their start to this season has been impressive and it seemingly impressed the Robins enough to make a move for him.

Liam Manning's task at Bristol City

Manning now has the task of guiding the club into a respectable league position, although it's unclear exactly what the club's expectations for this season are.

Many fans thought the sacking of Nigel Pearson was a harsh one, so Manning is under a little bit of pressure to get things right as he looks to prove why it was the right decision to bring him in.

The hostile reaction from Birmingham City supporters to Wayne Rooney following Hull City's 2-0 win there just goes to show that fans can turn very quickly if they aren't happy with a managerial situation.

Why are some Bristol City's supporters sceptical about Liam Manning's appointment?

Some supporters have welcomed Manning with open arms, but others will be concerned about his lack of experience above the third tier.

He has eased these fears by picking out Ipswich boss McKenna as a successful example of someone who's been able to take to the Championship very well, saying: "Football doesn’t change, right?

"That’s the biggest bit. I was fortunate when I was at West Ham, I spent the first seven, eight weeks working with the first team in the Europa League group, we’d have players across with us regularly and we’d train closely with the first team.

"So I’ve seen what it looks like in the Premier League as well. There are managers in the Championship, Kieran McKenna - who’s someone I speak to regularly - he’s a great example, you could throw a similar question at. He’s obviously done an extremely good job.

"I think what I have had is a really good grounding in the game, a really good education and foundation, under-pinned by some real hard graft."

Can Liam Manning at Bristol City as Kieran McKenna has been at Ipswich Town?

At Ipswich, McKenna had the advantage of having one of the strongest teams in the league and a couple of pre-seasons to get his team into shape.

The fact his side were so strong in the third tier allowed him to make a good start to life there following the dismissal of Paul Cook - and that momentum hasn't been majorly halted since taking over at Portman Road.

Manning, on the other hand, has come in after an unpopular sacking and that doesn't tend to work well for a new manager.

Championship (10th-12th) P GD Pts 10 Blackburn Rovers 15 -1 22 11 Bristol City 15 0 21 12 Middlesbrough 15 -1 21

On paper, the Robins aren't in a strong position to force their way into the play-offs becuase there are stronger teams in this division.

And this is why Manning has a bigger task than McKenna had during the start of his reign.

However, McKenna has managed to exceed expectations and Manning can do the same. The latter certainly has the potential to do well at Ashton Gate, but whether he can make the step up a division effectively remains to be seen.