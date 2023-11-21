Liam Manning's start to life as Bristol City head coach was pretty low-key, but in the end he would have taken a point on the road against a Queens Park Rangers side who are looking to impress their own new boss.

A goalless draw was acceptable at Loftus Road, but the real work begins this coming weekend when Manning makes his Ashton Gate bow against Middlesbrough.

By then, the 38-year-old will have gotten to work with his new squad for over two weeks, but he will be able to see that there are gaps within his selection choices.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

Injuries are not helping Manning's cause early on at all, and it has perhaps exposed the fact that the Robins could and maybe should have done more transfer business than they actually did over the summer - that is something Manning is looking to rectify however.

What has Liam Manning said on Bristol City's transfer plans?

In news that is bound to excite Robins supporters somewhat, their new head coach has revealed that new players are going to be coming in when the January window opens, having only signed one new player in the summer after Alex Scott's big-money sale to Bournemouth.

“We’ll look to add to the right ones in January," Manning said in an interview with BBC Radio Bristol.

"As everybody knows, it’s a difficult window, but we’ve had some discussions that we might need to add so it’s now making sure the right areas, the right profiles are available to allow us to progress and move forward.

“You don’t just arrive at the window and then it happens. It’s constant, it’s part of the programme.

"We had an initial introductory meeting last week in terms of everybody, and they’ll be fortnightly and, as we get closer to the window, weekly in terms of: what do we need? What profile? And that’s why having a heavy period next week and seeing players in games will be great, to keep building up my opinions on players and where the squad needs to go.

“And then it’s a collaboration, we’ve all got the same goal; staff, players and fans - we all want success, ultimately.

"So it’s then a case of making sure we sit down and have some really solid discussions around what direction, what do we need, what profile.

“I wouldn’t rule out loans, you just have to be calculated as to why you’re bringing them in and what it looks like.

"I think the challenge is sometimes if you go a little too heavy on loans, it’s a short-term fix and you’re going to have to transition those players eventually.

"It’s weighing up every decision as to what’s the best fit for us and why?”

What areas do Bristol City need to strengthen most in January?

Whether it is permanent deals or loans that are sought after, Bristol City do need to add some depth to their ranks.

Injuries have not been kind to them with the likes of Nahki Wells and Rob Atkinson out currently - three teenagers were on the bench against QPR and Manning couldn't even get the maximum of nine players as substitutes.

One area that Manning could strengthen is in the midfield area, especially the defensive side of it, which could allow Jason Knight more freedom to attack instead of being held back in the double pivot alongside Matty James.

City seem pretty covered out wide with their options, but with Nahki Wells turning 34 next summer, they could do with an extra striker to battle with the Bermudan and Tommy Conway, especially if Harry Cornick plays as a winger.

Midfield though should be massively on the agenda of the recruitment team as it does not yet feel like Bristol City have replaced Scott just yet.