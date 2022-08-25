“Liam Manning is a name that sticks out” – Stoke City begin search for Michael O’Neill replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was confirmed on Thursday morning that Stoke City have parted ways with manager Michael O’Neill.

The decision comes after a slow start to the Championship season for the Potters, who sit in 21st place in the league table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on who should the club pursue as a replacement for the 53-year old…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It depends which route the club are looking to go down.

If they’re looking for a young manager then somebody like Liam Manning at MK Dons would be a fantastic appointment, however, given the timing of all of this, you’d think it is unlikely he would leave MK Dons at this point.

Sean Dyche is another name that has been thrown out there and what an appointment that would be.

Whether it is a realistic one remains to be seen, but the former Burnley boss is proven he is capable of building a Championship promotion-winning side and then sustaining a place in the Premier League over several years.

Given that is something Stoke are aiming for, if they could convince Dyche to head for the Bet 365 Stadium, it could be a masterstroke.

Billy Mulley

I do like the Neil Critchley shout but I do not think he would leave Aston Villa so soon.

It is always very difficult at this stage of the season, as managers are just getting started with their respective projects at different clubs.

Liam Manning is a name that sticks out for me at this stage.

A player that has aided the development of several young players at MK Dons last season, all whilst exceeding targets, he is a manager who has an exciting future ahead of him.

Tactically astute and a manager who walked into a difficult situation at the start of last season, Manning has displayed the required traits and abilities to justify a move to Stoke.

Possessing a rather youthful squad too, it does make sense in my head.

Declan Harte

The biggest free agent available for Stoke would be to make a move for Sean Dyche, who parted ways with Burnley last April.

This would be an extremely bold and ambitious move for the club given the Englishman’s impressive record during his 10-years in charge at Turf Moor.

It would be a real coup to bring him to Stoke, albeit it could be a bridge too far for the Potters as the 51-year old may have his sights set on a return to the Premier League for his next managerial role.

In the event that Dyche turns down a role at Stoke, it could be worth pursuing Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers.

Ainsworth has done a superb job in his 10-years in charge, having gotten the club to punch well above its weight on numerous occasions.

That could be just what is needed at Stoke, given the team has underperformed expectations for a number of years now.