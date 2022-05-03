Liam Manning from MK Dons to QPR: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

QPR are searching for a new manager following the announced departure of Mark Warburton.

The 59-year old confirmed that his time with the London club is coming to an end with the conclusion of the Championship season this week.

Rangers were unable to make the play-offs after a horrible run of form in February and March.

Warburton’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, so this has come as a natural endpoint for his time with the club he has managed since 2019.

Attention now obviously turns to who should be his successor at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has been strongly linked with the vacant position.

Manning has impressed during his time with the League One club and has secured a play-off place this season.

The 36-year old has only been with the club for one year, but has enjoyed great success in that time.

On a personal level, he received the manager of the month award twice in September and January.

Manning’s led a style of play that has caught plenty of attention in the third division, with a heavy-pressing, high-possession system.

This would certainly be attractive to QPR fans, who will enjoy seeing their side dominate possession and working hard off the ball.

It would be a big step up for Manning if he was appointed to a big Championship club and it is a possibility that it does happen.

QPR will be looking to go bold in their decision on who the next manager should be as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and the top six next season.

Manning would certainly fit that bill, having brought MK Dons to within a point of automatic promotion in his first season with the club.