Highlights Liam Manning has the opportunity to make a fresh start with Bristol City and get to know his new squad during the two-week break.

Anis Mehmeti, who has struggled since joining Bristol City, may have a chance to impress the new manager and improve his situation.

Manning is familiar with Mehmeti's capabilities from their time in League One, and he hopes to transform him into a more effective and impactful player for Bristol City.

Liam Manning will be using these two weeks of no Championship football to get to know his new Bristol City squad.

The 38-year-old was appointed the club’s new manager last week, replacing Nigel Pearson, who was sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge.

Manning has never managed in the Championship before, with his only experience managing in England coming in League One with MK Dons and Oxford United.

He will be hoping he is in this role for the foreseeable future and that he can help City challenge right at the top of the division.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Whenever a new manager comes into a club, it opens the door for every player to impress the new boss and stake a claim. It's an opportunity that Anis Mehmeti, who has struggled since arriving at Ashton Gate, will be hoping to make the most of.

What is Anis Mehmeti’s current situation at Bristol City?

Mehmeti started his career at Tottenham Hotspur, but as a young player, he left the London side and joined Norwich City’s youth academy.

He stayed with the Canaries for two years before leaving and dropping down to non-league football. The attacker caught the eye with Woodford Town and Wycombe Wanderers snapped him up on a free transfer.

Again, Mehmeti impressed in his two-and-a-half years with the Chairboys, and in January of this year, Bristol City signed the player - handing him a deal that lasts until the summer of 2026.

Mehmeti featured a lot for the Robins in the second half of last season, but that changed in this 2023/24 season.

The Albanian seemed to have fallen out of favour under Pearson over the summer, as he started just twice in 14 games under Pearson. But with Manning now in the dugout, Mehmeti’s situation at the club may be about to change for the better.

Anis Mehmeti's stats per division (As it stands November 16th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League One 59 16 7 Championship 53 4 2 U18 Premier League 27 3 1

How can Liam Manning transform Bristol City’s Anis Mehmeti?

As mentioned, the 22-year-old has had a rough time of it this season, so while it is never nice to see a manager lose his job, Mehmeti is probably welcoming the change.

Even more so, it is a manager who is said to have been interested in signing the player for former club Oxford before making the move to Ashton Gate and is obviously a fan of his.

One of the clearest signs that Mehmeti has a future under Manning is that the Bristol City boss handed the attacker a start in his very first game in charge against QPR on the weekend.

Mehmeti played 60 minutes, and while he didn’t offer a great deal, it is a sign of things to come, as he is likely going to feature more for the club.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

Manning is well aware of what Mehmeti can offer his new side, as he has come across the player numerous times in the third tier. For Wycombe last season, Mehmeti averaged 2.3 shots per game, with 1.1 dribbles and 0.8 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

This, along with his nine goals and three assists, proves how good the 22-year-old can be going forward, and that is what Manning will be hoping he can get out of the player.

There needs to be a sense of patience for both player and manager but there is hope he is just the type of player that can flourish under the new boss.

Under Pearson, it had started to look as though Mehmeti's City tenure may just peter out but there is optimism now that Manning can transform him into the weapon that the Robins thought they'd bought in January.