Not The Top 20 co-host George Elek believes Bristol City’s 2-1 victory over Oxford United on Saturday could help to rekindle the relationship between Liam Manning and the Robins’ fanbase.

The 39-year-old was said to be under pressure after successive 3-0 defeats to Derby County and Blackburn Rovers before the clash at Ashton Gate this weekend, with Football Insider claiming as much ahead of the weekend’s matches.

But despite falling behind against the U’s, City rallied with goals from Sinclair Armstrong and a Nahki Wells penalty turning things around to ikely give the boss a little longer in the dugout in the West Country.

That victory was just City’s second of the season, and with a number of key dates in the diary coming up, Elek thinks the come-from-behind win can help to ease the pressure surrounding Manning for the time being.

Liam Manning gets the better of former club Oxford United to allay Bristol City unrest

There were many of an Oxford United persuasion who were keen to make their voices heard this weekend, as they came up against former boss Manning for the first time since he jumped ship 10 months ago.

With the U’s starting off the 23/24 campaign in fine form, there was plenty of bad feeling as their boss made the move to Ashton Gate, with the atmosphere in the West Country palpable at the weekend as a result.

As Ruben Rodrigues put the visitors into the lead, the writing could well have been on the wall for Manning, only for his side to get him out of trouble with a second-half turnaround, in a result which Elek believes could have bigger consequences than just three points.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 Podcast, Elek said: “For Bristol City, I think it was important, where the perception seemed to be that Manning may well get sacked if they lost this game, which I think is relatively harsh.

“But at the same time, I know a lot of Bristol City fans just aren’t having him and don’t really want him to be their manager.

“However, I do think the atmosphere within this game, and what it meant to Manning, meant, therefore, the Bristol City fans were revelling in it, and there were big scenes after the full-time whistle where Manning did his fist pump to the crowd.

“It almost felt like a bit of a derby was born on Saturday, probably not from Bristol City towards Oxford, but so long as Manning is there I think this will be a game that means something to Oxford.

EFL Championship mid-table standings, as of September 24 Position Team Matches GD Pts 11th Norwich City 6 +1 8 12th Middlesbrough 6 +1 8 13th Bristol City 6 -4 8 14th QPR 6 -1 7 15th Luton Town 6 -3 7

“And I think because of that Bristol City enjoyed it more than they would a regulation home win against a newly promoted side, and maybe that will repair some of the damage that has been done in the relationship between Bristol City and Manning.

Liam Manning must overcome Cardiff City, Swansea City tests to avoid Bristol City sacking

While the victory over Oxford will have bought Manning some time in his current role, the fixtures are unrelenting for City at this moment in time, with two of the biggest clashes in their calendar coming up in the next fortnight.

The drama kicks off with a trip to Swansea City on Sunday, as the Welsh-English rivalries renew themselves once again, before Cardiff City come to town the weekend after, in two of the most anticipated matches for the Robins’ fanbase.

Squeezed in between those mouth-watering affairs is the visit of Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, with all three results likely to have an effect on Manning’s reputation at the football club.

But with local pride at stake and the atmosphere set to be through the roof, the border battles could well play their part in deciding the former MK Dons boss’s future, with nothing but a victory seen as acceptable against their Welsh counterparts.