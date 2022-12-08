Liam Lindsay’s first words after signing new Preston North End deal

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay says he is “buzzing” after signing a new contract at Deepdale.

The club confirmed that the 27-year-old has extended his deal to at least 2025.

Lindsay began his career with Scottish side Partick Thistle, before moving south of the border with Barnsley in June 2017.

His impressive performances at Barnsley earned him a move to Stoke City in June 2019, but he struggled for minutes at the bet365 Stadium and joined North End initially on loan in February 2021.

He made the move to Lancashire permanent that summer and after a frustrating campaign last year where he only made 17 appearances, this season he has established himself a key member of Ryan Lowe’s team, missing just two of the Lilywhites’ league games so far.

14 quiz questions about historic Preston North End moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 What score did PNE beat Blackpool in the first west Lancashire derby? 3-1 4-1

Lindsay has formed part of one of the division’s best defences, with North End having conceded just 20 goals this term, only bettered by Coventry City and Burnley.

They have also kept ten clean sheets already this term, no team has recorded more.

Preston currently sit eighth in table and given their poor goal-scoring record, much of that is down to the defensive solidity and resilience Lindsay has helped to develop.

The Scotsman says he is delighted to commit his future to the club.

“I’m happy; I’m buzzing. It got done quite quickly as well, it didn’t drag on so I’m happy with that and I’m buzzing about it,” Lindsay told the club’s official website.

“The gaffer pulled me the other week and by the next week it was done so it was pretty straightforward and I’m happy to be here.

“I love everything about it [at PNE] – the lads, the gaffer, the management staff, the fans. Everyone’s been amazing so I’m delighted.”

The Verdict

It is great news for Preston to get Lindsay tied down.

North End have had an extraordinary defensive record this season, including keeping seven clean sheets in a row in their first seven games.

After being in and out of the team last campaign, Lindsay has worked hard to earn his place in the team and this extension is a much-deserved reward for his displays.

His partnership with Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes is one of the main reasons why Lowe’s men are in play-off contention and has provided a platform for their success.

With January approaching, it was important for his future to be resolved as the club would have been vulnerable to any interest.