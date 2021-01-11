Liam Lindsay and Rotherham United: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Rotherham United have had a tough season so far, with Paul Warne’s side currently second from bottom in the Championship.

It should be pointed out that they have two or three games in hand on most of the sides above them, but it still shows the work that needs to be done by the Millers this month.

Warne will be targeting several new arrivals, and it has been reported that Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay is someone on their radar.

The centre-back is completely out of favour with the Potters, and here we assess whether a loan deal could happen.

What do we know so far?

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed over the weekend that an agreement could be reached for the former Partick Thistle man to make the move to Yorkshire.

And, it’s no real surprise when you think about it. As mentioned, Lindsay is way down the pecking order at Stoke, to the extent that he hasn’t played at all this season, so they would be open to moving him on.

Meanwhile, Rotherham need additions, and a new centre-back would be very welcome for Warne.

Is it likely to happen this month?

You’d have to say yes.

There doesn’t appear to be any obstacles preventing this from happening. Stoke want to remove his wages, Rotherham need players, and Lindsay will want to play after a hugely frustrating period.

From the Millers perspective, a worry would be interest arriving from elsewhere, as the 25-year-old has decent pedigree and it seems inevitable he will depart.

However, there’s no serious offers on the table from other clubs, so it could be something they sort swiftly.