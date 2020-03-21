Liam Lawrence reveals which memory he holds close to his heart in spell with Sunderland

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating time to be a Sunderland supporter in recent years, with the club dropping from the Premier League to League One in a relatively short space of time.

The club will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship in the near future though under the guidance of Phil Parkinson.

If they can do that, then they’ll be hoping they can follow in the footsteps of the 2004/05 title-winning side, who clinched the title against West Ham at Upton Park.

Speaking in a Q&A on his official Twitter page, Liam Lawrence revealed that his favourite memory from his time with the Black Cats was winning the league title against the Hammers.

Lawrence certainly played his part in their success that season, making 32 appearances, scoring seven goals, as well as being on hand to provide seven assists for his Sunderland team-mates in all competitions.

Winning the Championship at Upton Park 🙌🏻 — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) March 20, 2020

The Black Cats are currently sat seventh in the third tier standings, but are just three points adrift of second-placed Rotherham United.

The EFL have recently announced that this year’s league campaign won’t get back underway until the 30th April, after recent off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise to hear that the title-winning season is up there as one of Lawrence’s proudest moments whilst with Sunderland.

Sunderland were the team to beat for much of that particular league campaign, and they did it in style after beating promotion rivals West Ham at Upton Park to clinch the title.

Lawrence played his part in that title-winning side, and will certainly be remembered fondly after his time with the former Premier League side.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Black Cats can return to the top-flight in the next few years, as they’re languishing in the third tier at this moment in time.