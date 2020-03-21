Liam Lawrence issues insight into atmosphere between Sunderland and Newcastle United which fans will love

The demise of Sunderland in recent seasons will have been hugely frustrating for the club’s supporters, who saw their club fall down the English football pyramid at an alarming rate.

Back-to-back relegations mean that the Black Cats are now playing their football in League One, with the days in the top-flight feeling like a distant memory to plenty of the Stadium Light faithful.

They have shown in the past that they can fight their way back up the English football ladder, after winning promotion into the Premier League in the 2004/05 campaign.

One player that played his part in their promotion into the Premier League during the 2004/05 was Liam Lawrence, who was with the club for three seasons in total.

It seems as though it’ll be a considerable amount of time before Sunderland take on arch rivals Newcastle United, with the Magpies still playing in the top-flight.

Both Tyne-Wear sides have played out plenty of closely-fought battles on the pitch, of which Lawrence has played his part in. The winger scored in a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle back at St James’ Park, before being part of the team that were beaten 4-1 by the Magpies in the 2005/06 season.

Speaking in a Q&A on his official Twitter page, Lawrence issued an insight into the atmosphere in a Tyne-Wear derby, which is amongst the fiercest in English football.

My first Sunderland v Newcastle derby away . Buss getting bricked , getting off the bus at the ground and thousands of Newcastle fans abusing us . Then the atmosphere in the ground was incredible — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) March 20, 2020

Newcastle are currently sat 13th in the Premier League table, and will be hoping that they can finish this year’s campaign strongly when they return to action.

The FA have recently announced that fixtures won’t resume until the 30th April at the earliest, although that could be extended due to recent off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that this is the best atmosphere that he’s played whilst in his playing days.

The Tyne-Wear derby is well-known for being a game that is a closely-fought battle on the pitch, and both sets of supporters are always in fine voice.

Sunderland supporters will be hoping that they can create a similar atmosphere for the remaining league games at the Stadium of Light, as they target promotion back into the Championship this term.

I think it’ll be a while before Sunderland and Newcastle will be facing each other in a league game though, as the Black Cats have certainly got work to do in their quest to make a timely return to the Premier League.