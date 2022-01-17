Liam Kitching to West Brom: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

West Brom are casting their eyes over Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, as per a report from the Sunday Mirror (16.01.21 – pg. 65).

Kitching, who joined from Forest Green Rovers in January last year, has gone on to see regular football with the Tykes this season.

Operating as a central defender or as a left-back, the 22-year-old has proven to possess the versatility required as a modern-day footballer.

The young defender has appeared 16 times in the league for the Tykes so far this season, with all his appearances coming in the form of starts.

Is it a good potential move?

Kitching has enjoyed an excellent rise from League Two level, and whilst Barnsley are struggling this season, the young defender has proven that he is capable in second-tier football.

West Brom are having to, and have had to contend with several injuries to key defensive personnel this season, meaning a move for an additional defender could be on the cards.

Given that he is still in the younger years of his career, Kitching can continue to develop and progress with the Baggies, should they decide to strengthen their interest.

Would he start?

At this moment of time, it would be hard to deny him a starting spot if he was to arrive imminently.

The Baggies operated with one central defender at the weekend against QPR, with the flying full-backs of Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong starting as part of a back three.

However, with the likes of Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Dara O’Shea back in contention, then he would probably have to bide his time and focus on taking his chance when presented.

He would certainly be pushing for a start but the Baggies do possess an abundance of defensive talent.

What does he offer?

Being a Valerien Ismael signing at Barnsley, the now West Brom boss will know exactly what he offers and how he can fit into his side.

Despite being 22, he possesses the physicality and reading of the game to thrive defensively.

However, he is also a trusted player in possession, with Kitching having the composure and technical ability to build play up from the back.

There is also scope for him to develop with the Baggies in their ambitions of re-establishing themselves as a top-flight club.