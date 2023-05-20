Friday night turned out to be a fine one for Barnsley Football Club.

After a hard-fought first leg away at Bolton last week, the Tykes hosted Wanderers at Oakwell in the second leg of their League One semi-final to decide who would reach the final at Wembley.

When the two sides met at Oakwell earlier in the season, things did not go too well for Barnsley, with Bolton winning 3-0 on the day, helped by an early red card for Mads Andersen.

Barnsley ensured that would not be the case this time around, though, with Michael Duff's side securing a 1-0 victory on the night to send them to Wembley.

Indeed, Liam Kitching's 24th minute strike was the difference on the night, with the central defender proving an unlikely match-winner.

What was Liam Kitching's reaction to firing Barnsley to Wembley?

Given he had scored the goal to send the club to Wembley, naturally, Liam Kitching would have been thrilled after the match.

Prior to last night, the central defender had scored just three goals this season, so to come up with his fourth at such an important time will have been very much welcomed.

Taking to social media after the match, Kitching posted a few images from the night, which can be seen below, as well as offering just a four-word reaction.

Indeed, on Instagram, Kitching wrote: "Wembley! What a team❤️."

Who will Barnsley play in the League One play-off final?

After Barnsley's victory last night, the third tier play-off final is now set.

Indeed, after they overcame a huge first leg deficit in their own semi-final tie, Sheffield Wednesday will be Barnsley's opponents at Wembley, making the final an all-Yorkshire occasion.

Given that it sees the teams that finished third and fourth in the league standings, respectively, go head to head, it should be a competitive and exciting match up.

When is the League One play-off final? What time is kick-off?

With all three of the EFL play-off finals set to take place between the 27th and 29th of May, the League One final falls right at the end of those.

Indeed, according to the EFL website, Barnsley will take on Sheffield United at Wembley, for a place in the Championship, on Monday 29th May.

Kick-off in the tie is currently scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.