Barnsley's resolve has been tested over the course of the summer with approaches for captain Liam Kitching.

The defender has caught the eye in South Yorkshire for quite some time now, having impressed in his two full seasons with the club after arriving from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021.

Kitching made 32 appearances as Barnsley, who won just six matches, were relegated from the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign in the wake of their stunning run to the play-offs the season prior.

But he shone last time out as they reached the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday following an impressive fourth-placed

finish in what was one of the most competitive League One seasons in a long time.

Under the stewardship of Michael Duff, the 23-year-old scored on four occasions as he featured in all but one of Barnsley's third-tier outings and struck up a domineering partnership with Danish defender Mads Juel Andersen, who has since departed for Luton Town.

But Kitching too could be on the move before the transfer window slams shut this coming Friday.

His future at Oakwell is definitely a speculative one as things stand, and with that in mind, we have summarised all the latest news about Kitching as both he and Barnsley face a crucial final few days.

Coventry City maintain transfer interest in Barnsley's Liam Kitching

As reported by The Yorkshire Post, Coventry are keeping up their interest in Kitching as the window approaches closure.

It is believed that Mark Robins has proved unsuccessful in launching a £2.5m bid that would have risen to £3m with likely add-ons earlier on in the month, but that has not meant that he is no longer pursuing Kitching.

He is said to be monitoring other defensive options but could yet strike a deal for Kitching despite already securing the acquisitions of Luis Binks and ex-Barnsley loanee Bobby Thomas.

Robins has priors in dealing with Barnsley as he also brought Bradley Collins to the West Midlands earlier on in the window, and the Sky Blues are no strangers to acquiring talent from the lower leagues and developing them carefully, meaning they could prove an attractive option for the Tykes star.

Barnsley's head honchos have also provided updates on the Kitching saga and chairman Neerav Parekh boldly claimed at a recent supporters' forum event that he would "definitely be staying."

And manager Neill Collins has also acknowledged the interest that has developed as of late, although he insisted that admiration elsewhere was not the reason why Kitching was absent from their 2-0 victory at Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

He explained to The Yorkshire Post: “He could be fit for next week but we want to get it right.

"When you have a player who has had a bit of interest, people will look at it as if he’s been left out for other reasons.

"Anyone who has watched Liam Kitching in the last couple of weeks will recognise he has not been at his best. He will admit that a big part of that has been down to his (groin) injury.

“It says a lot about him that he was keen to play.

"That’s not always the case with players who have interest and a niggle. We made the right decision (to rest him against Wigan) whether we won lost or drew, we need Kitch fully fit.”

When is Liam Kitching out of contract at Barnsley?

Barnsley have reason to be confident in their ability to keep hold of Kitching as he penned fresh terms last year that will now keep him at the club until 2026.

This means that they have the luxury of playing hardball and have no direct reason to sell as he has plenty of time left on his contract, and if they do indeed decide to sell for any reason then this will allow them to net what you imagine will be a strong figure for his signature.