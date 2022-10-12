Liam Kelly gives update as he nears Coventry City playing return

Liam Kelly is nearing a playing return after a lengthy injury for Coventry City, and he has given an update on how he’s feeling.

Kelly has been out for nearly three months with injury but played in a development game against Sheffield United earlier this week and came through unscathed, with that a big step towards playing for the senior side once more.

Indeed, he’ll be really looking forward to that and he has suggested that it shouldn’t be long before we see him back in the fold.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I’ve been back in training for a couple of weeks now which is good, so I just need to try and get myself fit and be ready for the first team games now.

“I want to get back involved with the first team and get in the matchday squad now and get playing first team football again, that’s the next step and I don’t think I’m very far away now.”

The Verdict

Of course, after such a period of time out of the game he will need to ensure he is not rushing back but the staggered approach Kelly and the club are taking appears to be the right one.

Hopefully it’s not long now before he is back playing and he can help Coventry start climbing up the league table.