Johannes Hoff Thorup has provided a negative injury update on Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs.

The 21-year-old proven a useful squad player for the Canaries this season, featuring in seven of their opening 17 league fixtures, including one start.

However, the youngster lasted just nine minutes in the team’s 6-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle midweek before being forced back off the pitch through injury.

This has come as a real blow to his development, as he looks to cement himself as a key part of Thorup’s first team plans.

A hamstring issue means he is unlikely to play again in 2024, with the Norwich boss outlining the timeline for his recovery.

Liam Gibbs - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 34 (18) 1 (0) 2023-24 22 (4) 0 2024-25 7 (1) 0 As of November 28th

Thorup has confirmed that Gibbs will be absent for up to 10 weeks after a scan on Thursday revealed the extent of the hamstring issue.

The Dane has also offered an update on Ashley Barnes and Marcelino Nunez ahead of the team’s home clash with Luton Town this weekend.

"We did a scan today and it is an injury just like what he had last time,” said Thorup, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“Unfortunately, I think we are looking at up to 10 weeks [for Gibbs].

"The plan with [Barnes] is to build up match fitness in games and it is important we have a player we can put up front.

"The plan for him is to be nice and easy.

"[Nunez is] still available this weekend, he was electric when he was back at training the first day.

"It's good to have him back.

“I think it would be too ambitious for him to play 90 minutes."

While the absence of Gibbs will come as a blow to Norwich, supporters will be pleased with the progress made with Barnes and Nunez.

Norwich City league position

Norwich moved up to 10th in the Championship table with their 6-1 hammering of Plymouth on Tuesday night.

The Canaries ended a seven match run without a win in spectacular fashion, with goals coming from Shane Duffy, Anis Ben Slimane and Ante Crnac, as well as a hat-trick from Borja Sainz.

The gap to the play-off places is now just five points after 17 games played due to Middlesbrough’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Next up for Norwich is a home clash against Luton at Carrow Road on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Liam Gibbs injury is a blow to his development

Gibbs has suffered a major setback in his development, as 10 weeks out means he will miss the busiest period of the campaign.

There is no doubt that he would’ve been in line for more minutes over the course of December and January, especially with the FA Cup also around the corner.

Missing this period will be a big blow for his development and growth as a player, and hamstring injuries this severe can also have detrimental long-term impacts on someone’s career if not handled properly too.

But it is positive for Norwich that other players are now on the mend and back in the team, so Thorup will be hoping to keep it that way through the winter schedule.