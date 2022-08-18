Liam Delap speaks for first time after sealing Stoke City move

Liam Delap is a Stoke City player having joined on loan from Manchester City and he revealed he followed his gut when plucking for the Potters.

Stoke are looking to challenge up at the sharp end of the Sky Bet Championship table this year, but have had a steady-at-best start, with four points from their opening four games.

A bit more firepower in the final third might help remedy that, then, and in Delap they have got a forward that should be able to really lend a hand, with him also familiar already with the club a fair bit given his father is former Potters player and long-throw specialist Rory Delap.

Delap Jr’s game is about goals, though, and he explained his feelings about signing for the club in his first interview with their media team:

“Obivously it’s a brilliant feeling

“I’ve been around this club for a long time and to finally get the deal done and over the line, I’m buzzing. I can’t wait to get started.”

Delap also explained why he picked Stoke, and how Michael O’Neill helped convince him to join:

“I just went with my gut. I’ve always gone with my gut You can’t really go against that, Stoke was my gut so I chose here.

“I really liked his idea for me and how to improve me as a footballer and I thought he was a good man so I really liked what he had to say and liked his plans.”

The Verdict

Delap could be a cracking signing for Stoke.

He’s a big, strong presence up top so he shouldn’t be bullied by even the toughest Championship defenders and he’s also hungry to show his parent club Manchester City what he can do, so Stoke should benefit from that.

He’ll want to do well given his family connections with the club, too, so this is one Potters fans should be excited by.