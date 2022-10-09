Liam Delap gives verdict after scoring first Stoke City goal v Sheffield United

Michael O’Neill signed plenty of new players for Stoke City over the summer transfer window.

Although you can argue not all of the recruitment paid off following a poor start to the season which saw O’Neill lose his job, loan signing Liam Delap has certainly looked like an exciting addition.

Despite being just 19-years-old, the youngster has played nine games for the Potters this season and after plenty of hard work to get there, yesterday he got his first goal of the season against Sheffield United.

Although Alex Neil’s side looked like they had the win in the bag by that point, Delap’s 91st minute goal was the cherry on top of the cake as his side beat the league leaders.

The youngster was relieved to score himself as he told The Bear Pit TV: “To score my first goal here I’m over the moon. It’s such a relief.

“I’m so happy you saw it in my celebration. I was so happy. Hopefully it’s the first of many.”

It’s worth remembering that this season is the 19-year-old’s first taste of regular senior football but he will no doubt be hoping that he can build off this goal now.

The Verdict:

Yesterday was a good day all round for Stoke City. Results haven’t improved much since Alex Neil took over as manager at the Bet365 Stadium but a victory over the league leaders will have provided the team with a massive boost.

What’s more, for Delap to get his first goal of the season against a top side too will hopefully provide him with the confidence he needs to push on this season.

It has taken the youngster a little time to settle into the league but when you consider how young he is and it’s his first time playing in the league it’s understandable.

The key thing for both him and his team now is that they build off yesterday’s game and keep their standards high.